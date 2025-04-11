Disneyland Paris Reopens Boardwalk Candy Palace After Refurbishment

The refurbishment includes the integration of an M&M sponsorship.

The Boardwalk Candy Palace along Disneyland Paris’ Main Street USA has reopened after an extensive refurbishment of the treat spot.

The refurbishment was top-to-bottom, working to bring a dose of Atlantic City to France through turn-of-the-century detail and seaside iconography.

A new, three-layered window display welcomes guests to the seaside boardwalk, bringing to life the kinetic energy that was a cornerstone of Atlantic City in its heyday.

The shop is now sponsored by M&M’s, which can be noticed throughout the shop via mentions of the candies, with some even flying high on hot air balloons.

Also part of the refurbishment were repositioned cash registers to help aid in the inclusion of M&M filled tubes and a gorgeous backsplash behind the cash wrap.

The renovations included bringing back the original paint, columns, and other opening day details back to their 1992 glory, helping to refresh and revitalize the delicious Main Street U.S.A. spot.

