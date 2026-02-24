Marvelous Disney Legend Named Disney Adventure Godparent

The new ship sets sail from Singapore next month.

With the Disney Adventure setting off on its maiden voyage next month, a godparent for the newest Disney Cruise Line ship has just been named.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Cruise Line has just announced a heroic godparent for its new Disney Adventure ship.
  • The godparent is noneother than Disney Legend Robert Downey Jr.
  • Naturally, the choice makes sense as the ship will feature a number of exclusive Marvel experiences.
  • Downey Jr. of course played Tony Stark/Iron Man in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films and is now set to play Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

More to come...

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
