Marvelous Disney Legend Named Disney Adventure Godparent

The new ship sets sail from Singapore next month.

With the Disney Adventure setting off on its maiden voyage next month, a godparent for the newest Disney Cruise Line ship has just been named.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has just announced a heroic godparent for its new Disney Adventure ship.

The godparent is noneother than Disney Legend Robert Downey Jr.

Naturally, the choice makes sense as the ship will feature a number of exclusive Marvel experiences.

Downey Jr. of course played Tony Stark/Iron Man in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films and is now set to play Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

More to come...