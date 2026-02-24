Marvelous Disney Legend Named Disney Adventure Godparent
The new ship sets sail from Singapore next month.
With the Disney Adventure setting off on its maiden voyage next month, a godparent for the newest Disney Cruise Line ship has just been named.
What's Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has just announced a heroic godparent for its new Disney Adventure ship.
- The godparent is noneother than Disney Legend Robert Downey Jr.
- Naturally, the choice makes sense as the ship will feature a number of exclusive Marvel experiences.
- Downey Jr. of course played Tony Stark/Iron Man in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films and is now set to play Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.
More to come...