Meet Shawny Morey, Aulani's 2026-2027 Aulani Ambassador

Shawny is set to takeover the role on January 1st, 2026.

Earlier this week, Disney announced new Disneyland Ambassadors and nominees for Walt Disney World. At Disney’s Aulani, Shawny Morey is set to be the latest addition to the prestigious cast member club.

Disney cast members are the heartbeat of the Walt Disney Company, bringing magic to the world across TV screens, movie theaters, and vacation destinations.

At Disney Parks destinations around the world, a one-of-a-kind team of cast members that exemplify leadership, dedication, and Walt’s legacy help spearhead the experiences that have become legendary for fans around the world.

Known as Disney Ambassadors, the high honor help celebrate and lead Disney cast, crew, Imagineers, and employees through major milestones and anniversaries at Disney Parks and resorts.

The program, which is currently celebrating its own milestone at 60 years, began in 1965 when Walt Disney appointed Julie Reihm Casaletto to lead and represent him for the Disneyland Resort’s “Tencennial" events.

Set to be the resort’s 2026-2027 Aulani Ambassador, Shawny has been an integral part of the magic of Aulani for 12 years.

Prior to working for the House of Mouse ‘ohana, Shawny worked a stable office job.

With dreams of working for The Walt Disney Company, Shawny began a part-time restaurant hostess position before climbing her way to Aulani’s Family & Adult Program Guest Service Manager.

Through that position, she helps coordinate activities in the Pau Hana Room.

Since her journey began in 2013, Shawney has also worked as a Makahiki hostess, a Character Performer, and a sales assistant.

With her wide range of experience throughout the resort, Shawny’s dedication and knowledge of Aulani places her as the perfect candidate for the prestigious role.

During her two year tenure, which begins on January 1st, 2026, Shawny will represent the over 1,700 cast members that bring Aulani to life.

Stepping into the role, Shawny is excited to share the incredible stories of cast members, stating “Aulani is truly my second home, and cast members are like ʻohana. This role provides a meaningful way to give back to them while showcasing their talents and the Aulani values that unite us."

Shawny comes from a Disney family, with countless trips to the Disneyland Resort.

Falling in love with immerse storytelling, she knew she wanted to be a part of the amazing teams that bring those stories to life.

But her respect for the company grew when she began her career at Aulani.

She shared “I immediately saw how respectful and intentional The Walt Disney Company was in honoring Hawaiian culture — that was particularly exciting. While I am not Native Hawaiian, I grew up dancing hula and hold a deep respect for the culture."

Shawny’s love for ‘ohana extends past Aulani, where she loves to bake and travel with her husband Andrew and her sons Walt and Roy.

Leading into her new role, Shawny will shadow current Aulani Ambassador Dyland Rogers.

“I want to spotlight as many cast member journeys as possible, because we are what make Aulani so special," she shared.

Disneyland Ambassadors:

Heading into 2026, Disneyland Resort has announced their 2026-2027 Ambassador team.

Stepping into the roles are Oralia Neria Felix and Michele Mary.

The pair will help usher in the magic of new experiences and events taking place around the resort.

