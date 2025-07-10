All Aboard! Disney Cruise Line Announces New 2026 West Coast Itineraries for the Disney Wish and Disney Magic

From San Diego to Alaska, there are plenty of magical memories to be made on Disney Cruise Line next year.

Disney Cruise Line has announced new adventures for the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder in 2026. The freshly revealed voyages will sail out of San Diego and Vancouver.

What’s Happening:

Ahoy, mateys! Disney Cruise Line is inviting future sailors on several new itineraries through the North American West Coast next year.

Kicking off in 2026, guests will be able to step aboard the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder for magical excursions aboard two 4-Night Baja Cruise sailings, one 4-Night Pacific Coast Cruise, and one 7-Night Alaska Cruise.

Bookable now, the new itineraries include:

Disney Magic April 19, 2026 4-Night Baja Cruise from San Diego

Sunday - San Diego

Monday - Catalina

Tuesday - Ensenada

Wednesday - Day at Sea

Thursday - San Diego

Disney Magic April 23, 2026 4-Night Baja Cruise from San Diego

Thursday - San Diego

Friday - Ensenada

Saturday - Day at Sea

Sunday - Day at Sea

Monday - San Diego

Disney Magic April 27, 2026 4-Night Pacific Coast Cruise from San Diego ending in Vancouver

Monday - San Diego

Tuesday - Day at Sea

Wednesday - Day at Sea

Thursday - Day at Sea

Friday - Vancouver

Disney Wonder Aug. 31, 2026 7-Night Alaska Cruise from Vancouver

Monday - Vancouver

Tuesday - Day at Sea

Wednesday - Glacier Viewing (Stikine Icecap)

Thursday - Skagway

Friday - Icy Strait Point

Saturday - Ketchikan

Sunday - Day at Sea

Monday - Vancouver

For those looking to hit the open seas with Disney Cruise Line, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Maiden Voyage Merchandise:

We are just a few months away from the launch of the Disney Destiny!

Guests who are booked for the ship’s Maiden Voyage out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida can now explore an exclusive collection of merchandise to commemorate the debut.

The limited collections include exciting apparel, accessories, and collectibles DCL fans won’t want to miss.

You can take a look at the new collection here

