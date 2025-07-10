All Aboard! Disney Cruise Line Announces New 2026 West Coast Itineraries for the Disney Wish and Disney Magic
Disney Cruise Line has announced new adventures for the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder in 2026. The freshly revealed voyages will sail out of San Diego and Vancouver.
What’s Happening:
- Ahoy, mateys! Disney Cruise Line is inviting future sailors on several new itineraries through the North American West Coast next year.
- Kicking off in 2026, guests will be able to step aboard the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder for magical excursions aboard two 4-Night Baja Cruise sailings, one 4-Night Pacific Coast Cruise, and one 7-Night Alaska Cruise.
- Bookable now, the new itineraries include:
Disney Magic April 19, 2026 4-Night Baja Cruise from San Diego
Sunday - San Diego
Monday - Catalina
Tuesday - Ensenada
Wednesday - Day at Sea
Thursday - San Diego
Disney Magic April 23, 2026 4-Night Baja Cruise from San Diego
Thursday - San Diego
Friday - Ensenada
Saturday - Day at Sea
Sunday - Day at Sea
Monday - San Diego
Disney Magic April 27, 2026 4-Night Pacific Coast Cruise from San Diego ending in Vancouver
Monday - San Diego
Tuesday - Day at Sea
Wednesday - Day at Sea
Thursday - Day at Sea
Friday - Vancouver
Disney Wonder Aug. 31, 2026 7-Night Alaska Cruise from Vancouver
Monday - Vancouver
Tuesday - Day at Sea
Wednesday - Glacier Viewing (Stikine Icecap)
Thursday - Skagway
Friday - Icy Strait Point
Saturday - Ketchikan
Sunday - Day at Sea
Monday - Vancouver
Maiden Voyage Merchandise:
- We are just a few months away from the launch of the Disney Destiny!
- Guests who are booked for the ship’s Maiden Voyage out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida can now explore an exclusive collection of merchandise to commemorate the debut.
- The limited collections include exciting apparel, accessories, and collectibles DCL fans won’t want to miss.
- You can take a look at the new collection here.
