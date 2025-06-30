Two Guests Rescued After Falling Overboard on the Disney Dream
The pair fell from Deck 4 and were quickly rescued by cast members.
Tragedy was narrowly avoided earlier today, when a young girl and her father went overboard during a voyage on the Disney Dream.
What’s Happening:
- USA Today is reporting that two passengers aboard the Disney Dream went overboard earlier today, June 29th.
- As the ship was returning from a four night sailing through the Bahamas to Fort Lauderdale, a young girl fell from Deck 4 of the ship with her father jumping in after her.
- According to the news source, within minutes, Disney had thrown life preservers and launched a rescue boat.
- Both passengers were saved from the water.
- Passengers aboard the Disney Dream confirmed that the ship was sailing in open water between The Bahamas and Florida, making the quick rescue impressive.
- Falling overboard on a cruise very rarely ends with a happy ending.
- Thanks to the quick action of Disney cast members, the two guests were rescued.
- As of right now, details surrounding how exactly the young girl was able to fall overboard are still unknown.
What They’re Saying:
- Disney Cruise Line Spokesperson: "The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols."
