Taking Pictures is Making Memories: Disneyland Helps Honor the McShea Family's Decades Long Committment to Making Magic

Through Disneyland’s 70 year history, many amazing cast members have helped make the magic come alive. For the McShea family, it’s a tradition that was recently honored with an unforgettable surprise.

Generational Magic:

While Disney magic holds a special place in families around the world, the McShea family legacy is deeply intertwined with the Disneyland Resort

In a heartfelt story shared by Disney Parks Blog

Beginning in 1979, Morgan’s maternal grandfather was the first to work at Disneyland, serving as a carpenter and later a manger.

Her mother, Pam, began her career just 7 years later in 1986, starting her career as a Tomorrowland attractions host.

And in Disney love story fashion, that’s where Pam met Disneyland electrician Scott McShea, Morgan’s father, nearly 38 years ago.

And Pam wasn’t the only one with family ties to the park, with Scott’s two brothers, Jeff and Glen, also working as cast members.

In 2017, Morgan McShea joined her long lineage of Disney cast member family members as an attractions host at the Haunted Mansion

Her twin siblings Hannah and Bryce also joined the House of Mouse just a few years later, with Hannah joining the Food & Beverage team in New Orleans Square and Bryce working at Disneyland Hotel’s Parking and Valet department.

Their cousin Cameron is also a Disney cast member, working as an attractions host in Mickey’s Toontown.

Now, there are a total of seven members of Morgan’s family currently working at the Disneyland Resort.

In a beautiful way to honor her mom, Morgan decided to rally up her Disney cast member family members for a perfect photo.

And Disneyland Resort decided to help Morgan on her mission.

In a special moment atop the Star Wars

Seven Decades of Magical Memories:

The Disneyland Resort has provided unforgettable memories to families around the world.

Currently, the Disneyland Resort is celebrating the 7 decades of history with their “Celebrate Happy" special event.

Running now through summer 2026, guests can participate in amazing, limited-time experiences just for the celebration.

You can see some amazing shots of the Disneyland 70th celebration taken by our friends at DLR Magazine here

