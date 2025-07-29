Disney Cruise Line Offers 50% Off 3rd and 4th Guests In Your Party for Select Sailings On Cruises This Fall and Winter

This deal would make a Disney Cruise more affordable for your family.

Have you been waiting to plan a magical getaway with friends and/or family? Well now might be the perfect time to follow through on those plans, thanks to a new 50% off offer for 3rd and 4th guests via select sailings on the Disney Cruise Line this fall and winter.

What’s happening:

Disney Cruise Line is offering a new deal for 50% off on the 3rd and 4th guests in your party for select cruises between October 3rd, 2025 and March 20th, 2026 on the Disney Magic , Disney Wonder , Disney Dream , Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish .

, , , and . Guests must book this offer by October 12th of this year.

The Disney Cruise Line launched in 1998 with the first voyage of the Disney Magic .

. Disney Cruise Line currently operates six ships (the Disney Magic , Disney Wonder , Disney Dream , Disney Fantasy , Disney Wish , and the Disney Treasure ) with seven more on the way (including the Disney Destiny and the Disney Adventure , both set to launch later this year).

, , , , , and the ) with seven more on the way (including the and the , both set to launch later this year). Exclusive ports for the Disney Cruise Line include Disney’s Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point (which opened last year), both of which are accessible via Caribbean voyages aboard the cruise line’s ships.





