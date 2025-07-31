The Ultimate Castaway Cay Upgrade is Here, and Bookings Are Open
A detailed look at the new Family and Grand Cabanas now available for booking on sailings from December 2025.
Disney Cruise Line has just opened bookings for a brand-new, premium island experience. Guests planning to sail to the Bahamas can now reserve one of the new Mickey & Minnie Cove Cabanas at Disney Castaway Cay for sailings beginning December 5, 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Guests looking for the ultimate day of relaxation and convenience at Disney’s award-winning private island, Castaway Cay, have a fantastic new option.
- As we’ve been covering the construction of what was rumored to be an expansion near Serenity Bay, it’s now been confirmed that this new area is the home of the Mickey & Minnie Cove Cabanas.
- Bookings for these new private rentals are now available to reserve through the Disney Cruise Line website.
Book Your Private Paradise:
- Eligible guests may reserve one of the new cabanas during their Castaway Club booking window, subject to availability. Given the popularity of cabanas, booking early is highly recommended.
- Each cabana is a private oasis furnished with comfortable seating, a refrigerator, a safe for valuables, a ceiling fan, and plush towels.
- Enjoy complimentary fresh fruit, snacks, bottled water, and soft drinks stocked in your cabana. Dedicated beverage service is also provided, with alcoholic beverage packages available for purchase.
- Outside on the private patio, unwind in chaise lounge chairs under a sailcloth shade, rinse off in a freshwater shower, or relax in a hammock while taking in the spectacular ocean views.
- Each cabana rental also includes the use of snorkeling equipment, float or tube rentals, sand toys, and a one-hour bike rental for every guest in your party.
- Price: $935.00 for up to 6 Guests; $56.00 for each additional guest.
- Capacity: Up to 10 guests. (Note: Children under 3 are included in the total party size).
- There is also a grand cabana available for $1,320.00 for up to 12 Guests; $56.00 for each additional Guest, and a capacity of up to 16 guests.
About Disney Castaway Cay
- Long before it became the pristine paradise cruisers know today, Disney's Castaway Cay had a fascinating history.
- The 1,000-acre island, located in the Abaco chain of The Bahamas, was originally known as Gorda Cay.
- It served as a filming location for scenes in the 1984 Touchstone Pictures film Splash, starring Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah.
- Disney purchased a 99-year lease for the island from the Bahamian government in 1997 and embarked on a massive transformation.
- The company invested over $25 million to dredge 50,000 truckloads of sand to create the island's idyllic beaches and construct the pier, which allows Disney ships to dock directly—a major convenience not available at many other cruise lines' private islands.
- Disney has kept about 90% of the island in its natural, undeveloped state, creating a habitat for local wildlife while offering guests a perfect tropical escape.
