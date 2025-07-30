Michael Bublé is Feeling Good on the Disney Wonder

The GRAMMY® Award-winning artist calls his family's recent adventure an experience that "exceeded our expectations."

Disney Cruise Line’s Alaskan itineraries have become a bucket-list vacation for families seeking adventure, and they’ve recently earned a high-profile fan. Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bublé took to social media to share his glowing review of a recent family trip aboard a Disney ship.

What’s Happening:

In a recent post, world-renowned musician and noted Disney enthusiast Michael Bublé shared his family’s heartfelt praise for their Disney Cruise Line vacation to Alaska.

He posted on Instagram an enthusiastic review complimenting the staff, food and fellow passengers.

The sentiment was shared alongside charming photos of the Bublé family enjoying their time on the cruise, posing with characters, and taking in the breathtaking Alaskan scenery.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Buble (via Instagram): “My family and I just went on a Disney cruise to Alaska and it was unreal!! Every part of the experience exceeded our expectations. I’m not exaggerating when I say, the staff, the food, and all of our fellow passengers totally rocked ❤️. If you ever have the opportunity to go with your family I highly recommend it. (Hilariously this is definitely not an Ad but it sure does sound like one reading this back 😂) I just genuinely loved everything about it so much I had to give props where they were due. We’re already trying to figure out how to get back on that boat again! Thank you to everyone who we met, danced, ate, and hung with on our trip to Alaska".

Adventure Awaits in the Last Frontier

For those inspired by the Bublé family's adventure, here’s some more info about Alaskan sailings on the Disney Wonder.

The Disney Wonder is a majestic ship blending classic, elegant art nouveau aesthetics with modern amenities and, of course, a healthy dose of Disney magic.

Ships navigate through the stunning Inside Passage, offering unparalleled views of majestic fjords, massive glaciers like Dawes Glacier, and lush temperate rainforests. It’s not uncommon to spot whales, bald eagles, and even bears from the ship’s deck.

Disney's Alaskan cruises typically stop at historic and charming port towns, including: Skagway: A gateway to the Klondike Gold Rush, offering historic train rides and adventures. Juneau: The state capital, famous for the Mendenhall Glacier and world-class whale-watching excursions. Ketchikan: Known as the "Salmon Capital of the World," rich in Native Alaskan culture and home to the world’s largest collection of standing totem poles.

Onboard, guests can enjoy special dining menus featuring local cuisine, lectures from naturalists about the region's ecosystem, and see beloved Disney characters dressed in their special Alaskan and winter gear.

We recently covered a special deal: Disney Cruise Line offers 50% off 3rd and 4th guests for select sailings on cruises this fall and winter.

