Disney Cruise Line Deal Alert: Up to 30% Off for SoCal Residents in April and May
Save on select voyages sailing out of San Diego this April and May.
Disney Cruise Line is offering savings of up to 30% on voyage fares for select stateroom categories to Southern California residents.
What's Happening:
- Attention Disneyland locals: If you've been wanting to take a Disney Cruise, then now might be the time to book – as you can currently save up to 30% on voyage fares for select stateroom categories on select dates.
- To take advantage of this offer, at least one adult in each stateroom must provide valid proof of residency in a qualifying zip code—90000 to 93599—at time of check-in.
- Specifically, there are nine sailings taking place in April out of San Diego, heading to Baja, Vancouver, and the Mexican Riviera.
- Those sailings break down as follows:
4-Night Baja Cruise:
- April 13, 2026 – Disney Wonder – 30% Off
- April 19, 2026 – Disney Magic – 30% Off
- April 20, 2026 – Disney Wonder – 30% Off
4-Night Pacific Coast Cruise ending in Vancouver:
- April 27, 2026 – Disney Magic – 30% Off
7-Night Mexican Riviera Cruise:
- April 24, 2026 – Disney Wonder – 25% Off
3-Night Baja Cruise from San Diego:
- April 10, 2026
- April 17, 2026
- May 4, 2026
4-Night Pacific Coast Cruise from San Diego ending in Vancouver:
- May 7, 2026
For help booking these offers or any other Disney Cruise Line trips, be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel!
