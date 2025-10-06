New “Heroes & Villains” Show Coming to the Disney Destiny, But What Songs Will Be Included?
Production company 10th & Main Productions has revealed their destiny is the Destiny.
Another bit of info on the entertainment offerings for the Disney Destiny has been revealed, with news that there will be a new Heroes & Villains music-based show.
What’s Happening:
- This news comes via an amusing source: The “About" page on the website for 10th & Main Productions.
- As they note, independent production company 10th & Main, from lead partners Susan Egan and Adam J. Levy, has had many partnerships with Disney through the years for live music-based shows and tours, including Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert, Disney '80s-'90s Celebration in Concert, and Disney All Stars in Concert.
- The site now reads, “Their latest creation, Heroes & Villains will premiere on the maiden voyage of Disney's newest ship, Destiny, in November of 2025."
- We’ve gotten info for many of the entertainment offerings onboard the Destiny, including their stage productions of Frozen: A Musical Spectacular, Disney Seas the Adventure, and Disney Hercules. More recently, other new entertainment reveals included the “Sounds of Wakanda" music show.
- However, though the overall theme of the Destiny is Heroes and Villains, this is the first time we’re hearing about a show with that specific name. Given 10th & Main’s history, this likely is based around pure song performances, not having the characters themselves singing, but we’ll have to see what films and songs they’re pulling from.
More on the Disney Destiny:
