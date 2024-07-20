Photos and Videos: Disney ’80’s-’90’s Celebration In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

The magic of Disney nostalgia was overflowing throughout the Hollywood Bowl last night. In the concert event, Disney royalty and the Hollywood Bowl orchestra brought the music of the Disney renaissance to life with exciting performances. Let’s check out some photos and videos of the event!

Laughing Place had the pleasure to attend last night's performance of Disney ‘80s-’90s Celebration in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The event celebrated the songs and movies that raised an entire generation of children throughout the late 20th century. With special guests such as Jodi Benson, Susan Egan, Corbin Blue and more, those in attendance were treated to a plethora of Disney magic.

Starting off strong, the event began with a medley of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken created anthems including “Be Our Guest,” “Prince Ali,” and “Under the Sea.” Other performances in the first half of the event included “Reflection” and “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan, “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” from Hercules, orchestral selections from A Bug’s Life, “God Help the Outcasts” and “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Disney Afternoon Block Party, “Part of Your World” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid, and a medley of tunes from Newsies.

After a 15 minute intermission, Disney Parks fans were treated to a Fantasmic! medley to kick off the second act. The second half of the performance was stacked with high energy numbers celebrating Disney classics and nostalgic favorites. The performances included a Muses’ Gospel Medley from Hercules, “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, “What’s This?” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, “I Put a Spell on You” from Hocus Pocus, “Once Upon a Time in New York City” from Oliver and Company, “Journey to the Past” from Anastasia, “On the Open Road” from A Goofy Movie, a Toy Story 2 suite including “When She Loved Me,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, “Circle of Life” from The Lion King, and finished with a dynamic performance of “I 2 I” from A Goofy Movie.

The Disney ‘80s-’90s Celebration in Concert has an encore performance tonight, July 20th, at 8PM! Those interested in purchasing tickets to the event can find them here.

Read More: