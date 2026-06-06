What's New with the Disney Dining Plan in 2027 at Walt Disney World

The new Deluxe Table-Service Dining Plan will join the line-up in the new year.

We're half way through 2026, which means 2027 isn't really that far away. Walt Disney World is already looking to 2027 with an emphasis on the Disney Dining Plan and one new option available next year.

What's Happening:

Starting in the new year, a third tier will join the popular Disney Dining Plan program – the Deluxe Table-Service Dining Plan.

This top-tier plan will include 2 Table-Service Meals, 1 Quick-Service Meal, and 1 Snack/Non-Alcoholic Drink per night of stay plus 1 Resort-Refillable Drink Mug.

For comparison, the previous top plan included those same benefits, but only 1 Table-Service Meal per night of stay.

As a reminder, select dining locations such as character dining require two table-service meal redemptions, so this Deluxe plan may be a good option for those families wanting to add these types of experiences to their stay.

With the addition of the new plan, the other two tiers will also get slightly different names.

Starting in 2027, the Disney Dining Plan will become the Table-Service Dining Plan, while the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan will simply become the Quick-Service Dining Plan.

Here's a quick comparison chart with the benefits of all three plans:

How do Dining Plans Work?

Dining Plans are purchased as part of your stay at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel. You can add them before your vacation online, through a cast member at our call center or via your travel professional.

For everyone in your party ages 3 and over, dining plans include a set number of meals and snacks based on the number of nights of your resort stay.

Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during your stay, with unused meals rolling over day-to-day until midnight on your check-out day. That means you are not limited to a specific number of meals per day. You can mix and bundle your meals to fit your schedule.

Once you’re at a dining location, just let the cast member know that you are using a dining plan and they will handle the rest.

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