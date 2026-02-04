Disney Live Entertainment Instagram to Merge with Walt Disney Imagineering
Disney’s premiere live performance division is consolidating its digital presence under the Imagineering banner.
Disney has announced some streamlining of its digital footprint with the Disney Live Entertainment Instagram handle merging into current Walt Disney Imagineering handle.
What’s Happening:
- The digital home for Disney Live Entertainment on Instagram is officially folding into the Walt Disney Imagineering account.
- Followers of the @disneyliveentertainment handle are being directed to migrate to @waltdisneyimagineering to continue seeing updates on parades, stage shows, and seasonal spectacles.
- This brings together the creators of physical environments with the creators of live performances, with a single home for special behind-the-scenes content.
- Disney shared the update via a final post on the Live Entertainment grid, stating: "To see more on how we bring magic to life, follow us over on @waltdisneyimagineering"
- Expect to see a more integrated look at how show writers, costumers, and technical directors from the Live Entertainment team collaborate with the architects and engineers of Imagineering.
About Disney Live Entertainment:
- Originally known as Disney Parks Live Entertainment, the division rebranded to "Disney Live Entertainment" to reflect its work beyond the physical parks, including Disney Cruise Line and special global events.
- The team is responsible for everything from the small-scale atmosphere talent (like the Dapper Dans) to massive night-time spectaculars and the global casting of thousands of performers.
- The division traces its roots back to Tommy Walker, Disneyland’s first entertainment director, who famously coordinated the opening day festivities in 1955.
- The group has recently won multiple Brass Ring Awards from IAAPA for excellence in live show production and atmospheric entertainment.
- While they operate as distinct entities, the two groups have shared the WDI campus in Glendale, California, for years, making this digital merger a natural evolution of their physical proximity.
