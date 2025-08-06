New Max Goof and Powerline Cards Headed to "Lorcana: Fabled"

"Let's play a game. You think of someone and I'll try to guess who it is." - Goofy

Just off an exciting set of announcements at Gen Con, Disney Lorcana has shared even more ways fans of the popular card game can celebrate the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog Disney Lorcana is celebrating their 2 year anniversary and the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie by adding Powerline and Max Goof to the game’s upcoming expansion pack Fabled .

is celebrating their 2 year anniversary and the 30th anniversary of by adding Powerline and Max Goof to the game’s upcoming expansion pack . While several other major A Goofy Movie announcements

The two cards include: Max Goof – Rockin’ Teen Powerline – Musical Superstar

Standard editions of the cards will appear with a black border, with epic versions being borderless.

Characters in the game with strong enough voices can perform Song cards. Max Good is equipped with Singer 5.

Powerline, with his undeniable vocal chops, will gain the Rush ability when you play a song card.

The new cards will be available when Lorcana: Fabled debuts for prerelease on August 29th and full release on September 5th.

Gen Con Announcements:

Laughing Place had a chance to attend this year’s Gen Con in Indianapolis last week, and there was no shortage of Disney Lorcana reveals during the event.

reveals during the event. In addition to the A Goofy Movie announcements, fans also got a look at the first set of 2026 Lorcana puzzles Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well

announcements, fans also got a look at the You can read more by clicking the hyperlinks above.

Read More Gen Con 2025: