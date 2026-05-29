Disney+ Perks: Win a Trip to Walt Disney World’s Cool Kids’ Summer

Enter now through July 3rd for your chance to win!
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney+ Perks is giving subscribers a chance to head to Walt Disney World this summer for a Cool Kids’ Summer adventure!

What’s Happening:

  • Cool Kids’ Summer has arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort!
  • Bringing in tons of fun activities, new attractions, entertainment, and more, now is an amazing time to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth. 
  • Well, Disney+ is giving a lucky subscriber a fully paid trip to experience the excitement of Cool Kids’ Summer!
  • Part of Disney+ Perks, subscribers can enter the sweepstakes for free purely by visiting the official Disney+ Perks site between now and 8:59 PT on July 3rd.
  • Valued at a whopping $13,267.00, the prize includes a 5 night vacation for up to four guests. 
  • Winners will enjoy airfare to and from Orlando International Airport, transportation to and from a moderate Walt Disney World hotel, 4-day Park Hopper tickets, and a $1,000 Disney gift card.
  • A winner will be notified by email on July 14th, with travel able to be booked between August 5th, 2026 and July 23rd, 2027.

Joan Cusack Celebrates Cool Kids’ Summer:

Read More Disney+:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber