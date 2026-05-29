Disney+ Perks: Win a Trip to Walt Disney World’s Cool Kids’ Summer
Enter now through July 3rd for your chance to win!
Disney+ Perks is giving subscribers a chance to head to Walt Disney World this summer for a Cool Kids’ Summer adventure!
What’s Happening:
- Cool Kids’ Summer has arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort!
- Bringing in tons of fun activities, new attractions, entertainment, and more, now is an amazing time to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Well, Disney+ is giving a lucky subscriber a fully paid trip to experience the excitement of Cool Kids’ Summer!
- Part of Disney+ Perks, subscribers can enter the sweepstakes for free purely by visiting the official Disney+ Perks site between now and 8:59 PT on July 3rd.
- Valued at a whopping $13,267.00, the prize includes a 5 night vacation for up to four guests.
- Winners will enjoy airfare to and from Orlando International Airport, transportation to and from a moderate Walt Disney World hotel, 4-day Park Hopper tickets, and a $1,000 Disney gift card.
- A winner will be notified by email on July 14th, with travel able to be booked between August 5th, 2026 and July 23rd, 2027.
Joan Cusack Celebrates Cool Kids’ Summer:
- While you might be dreaming of your Cool Kids’ Summer Walt Disney World vacation, Toy Story 5 star Joan Cusack is already enjoying the magic!
- In celebration of the upcoming Pixar film and this year’s new Jessie’s Roundup offering at Magic Kingdom, Cusack united with Jessie, Woody, and Bullseye for some fun!
Read More Disney+:
- "Sofia the First: Royal Magic" Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream
- Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Take the Helm with New Disney+ Docuseries Following BONDS Flying Roos
- The Weekenders: The Cult-Classic That (Finally) Made Its Way to Disney+
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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