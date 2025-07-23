Florida Resident Deals: Save Up to 25% on Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life this Summer
The deal is available now through early September.
Florida residents have the opportunity to save on tickets to Walt Disney World’s Cirque du Soleil show Drawn to Life.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time this summer, Florida residents interested in attending performances of Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life can save up to 25% on tickets.
- The exclusive Disney Springs production began performances back in November of 2021.
- Drawn to Life replaced the popular La Nouba Cirque Du Soleil show, which closed in 2017.
- The new concept tells the story of a girl named Julie who discovers her Disney artist father’s unfinished animation work. She embarks on a beautiful journey, reliving her childhood memories to complete it.
- The discount is available now through September 7th, and you can find tickets online here or at the Drawn to Life box office at Disney Springs.
Inspiring Entertainment:
- Earlier this week, Magic Kingdom debuted its first nighttime parade in nearly 9 years!
- Titled Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, the new show features illuminating floats inspired by Disney fan favorite films like Encanto, Coco, Frozen II, Pinocchio, and more.
- You can learn more here.
Read More Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com