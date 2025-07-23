Florida Resident Deals: Save Up to 25% on Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life this Summer

The deal is available now through early September.

Florida residents have the opportunity to save on tickets to Walt Disney World’s Cirque du Soleil show Drawn to Life.

What’s Happening:

For a limited time this summer, Florida residents interested in attending performances of Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life can save up to 25% on tickets.

The exclusive Disney Springs

Drawn to Life replaced the popular La Nouba Cirque Du Soleil show, which closed in 2017.

The new concept tells the story of a girl named Julie who discovers her Disney artist father’s unfinished animation work. She embarks on a beautiful journey, reliving her childhood memories to complete it.

The discount is available now through September 7th, and you can find tickets online here

Inspiring Entertainment:

