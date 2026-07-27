Photos: Disney Villains Take Over Disney Storyland Boutique Sign in Downtown Disney
Maleficent and the Queen of Hearts now appear in the boutique's updated signage.
Halloween is starting to creep into Downtown Disney in even more ways, and the sign of one of the district's newest retail locations has received a villainous makeover.
What’s Happening:
- The sign outside Disney Storyland Boutique has been updated once again, this time incorporating subtle nods to two of Disney's most iconic villains as the Halloween season begins to take over Disneyland Resort. While the boutique has already become known for its whimsical storybook-inspired aesthetic, the latest refresh gives the storefront a darker seasonal twist without completely changing its fairytale charm.
- During a recent visit to Downtown Disney, we spotted the updated signage featuring new design elements inspired by Disney Villains.
- The "S" in "Storyland" now features a background inspired by Maleficent, complete with the unmistakable silhouette of her curved black horns. The design brings the Mistress of All Evil into the boutique's visual identity while maintaining the elegant look of the sign.
- The "D" has also received a seasonal transformation. The background now showcases details inspired by the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, including her signature red-and-black dress pattern and golden crown.
- Disney Storyland Boutique offers some of the hottest new collections and PopMart blind box figures, and recently made headlines when a selection of Duffy & Friends merchandise hit the shelves from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.
- Guests strolling through Downtown Disney can now spot the updated signage while shopping, dining, or making their way toward Disneyland Park, offering another fun seasonal detail for Disney fans to discover before Halloween festivities officially kick into full gear.
More Downtown Disney News:
- Photos: New Anniversary Pins Arrive at Disneyland Resort
- New Photo Backdrop Celebrating One of Disney Jr.'s Newest Animated Series Appears at Downtown Disney and Disneyland
- More Times for Beef Wellington: Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby Opens Reservations Through the End of 2026
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