500 VoluntEARS from Disneyland Paris Wrap 11,000 Gifts for Hospitalized Kids
VoluntEARS broke their 2024 record by wrapping more than 11,000 gifts!
500 Disney VoluntEARS from Disneyland Paris came together with their families to wrap thousands of Christmas gifts for hospitalized children.
What's Happening:
- With the help of Stitch, more than 500 Disney VoluntEARS and their families once again gathered to wrap thousands of Christmas gifts for hospitalized children.
- Thanks to the enthusiasm and dedication of the VoluntEARS, they broke their 2024 record by wrapping more than 11,000 gifts, which were then sent to more than 60 hospitals in France, Belgium, and Spain.
- This wonderful annual tradition aims to bring a touch of Christmas magic to sick children, helping them forget their worries if but for a moment.
- In 2025, Disney VoluntEARS donated more than 19,500 hours of their free time to participate in over 100 philanthropic events.
