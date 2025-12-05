The Merc with a Mouth Returns: Disneyland Paris Serves Guests a Deadpool Christmas in Avengers Campus
Deadpool has returned to Walt Disney Studios Park just for the holiday season!
The wisecracking mercenary himself, Deadpool has made a return to Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park just for the festive season.
What's Happening:
- Returning as he did at Disney California Adventure, Deadpool is back at the Disneyland Paris version of Avengers Campus for the first time since Deadpool & Wolverine's release last year.
- This time, Deadpool has a single goal in mind: to celebrate the holidays in his own way… Careful, it will be chaotic! Deadpool is determined to involve you in his epic festivities whether it’s singing or dancing!
- Our friends at DLP Report captured Deadpool making his way around Avengers Campus on the back of a majestic toy steed, just like he does in California.
- But the main event is “Deadpool’s Festive Moment,” where in this video, Deadpool sings along to the perennial Christmas favorite "Jingle Bells" in French.
- Making his debut today, December 5th, Deadpool will be sticking around in Avengers Campus through January 4th, 2026.
- Take a look at the U.S. version of Deadpool's antics in the video below.
