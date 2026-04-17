Disney Resort Guests Get Free Water Park Admission on Check-In Day Through Summer 2027

Walt Disney World confirms the popular arrival-day benefit will continue next summer, with Fort Wilderness campsites excluded

There’s nothing quite like arriving at Walt Disney World and immediately diving into the magic, but starting this summer, that first-day excitement is getting a major upgrade and now, Disney has confirmed that the perk isn’t just a one-season offer. It’s coming back in 2027 with an important update guests will want to know.

What’s Happening:

Beginning with arrivals between May 26 and September 8, 2026, guests staying at select Disney Resort hotels can take advantage of a limited-time benefit that includes complimentary water park admission on check-in day.

This simple but impactful addition that turns what’s typically a travel-heavy arrival day into an opportunity to jump straight into vacation mode.

Whether that means braving the towering slides at Disney’s Blizzard Beach or unwinding in the tropical oasis of Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, the experience offers something for every type of guest. From high-thrill attractions to lazy rivers and sandy beaches, it’s an easy way to start a Disney vacation on a high note.

The benefit is exclusive to registered overnight guests listed on a qualifying reservation and is only valid on the day of check-in, meaning a bit of planning goes a long way. Availability can vary based on park operations, seasonal refurbishments, and weather, but the flexibility of choosing whichever water park is open still makes this a valuable perk.

What’s newly confirmed, is that Disney is officially bringing this benefit back for summer 2027.

The extension signals confidence in the offering as a meaningful enhancement to the guest experience, giving travelers something extra to look forward to before they even step foot in a theme park.

However, the 2027 rollout comes with a notable change: stays at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort campsites will be excluded from this particular perk. While many Disney Resorts Collection hotels will continue to participate, guests planning a Fort Wilderness camping trip next summer will want to keep this difference in mind when comparing accommodations.

This forward-looking announcement also reflects a broader shift in how Disney is rethinking arrival day. Instead of it being a logistical pause between travel and park days, it’s now being positioned as part of the vacation itself, encouraging guests to jump right into the fun, maximize their time, and create memorable first-day experiences.

Of course, there are still a few key details to keep in mind. The water park admission is non-transferable, tied specifically to the check-in date, and cannot be used on another day. It also excludes separately ticketed events or premium experiences, and like all offerings, is subject to capacity limits and operational changes.

Even with those limitations, the value is clear. For summer travelers, the ability to swap airport stress and unpacking for wave pools and waterslides is a compelling way to kick off a Walt Disney World vacation, and now, with 2027 officially on the horizon, it’s a perk that’s here to stay, with just a few fine-print updates to note.

Information About 2027 Bookings and Disney Dining Plan Options:

2027 bookings for Walt Disney World are now open, including tickets, hotel stays, and vacation packages through October 31, 2027.

A brand-new Deluxe Table-Service Dining Plan is launching in 2027 will have a third tier option.

The Deluxe plan includes 2 table-service meals, 1 quick-service meal, 1 snack/non-alcoholic drink per night, plus a refillable resort mug.

This is an upgrade from the previous top-tier plan, which only included 1 table-service meal per night.

The new plan is especially useful for experiences like character dining, which require two table-service credits.

Existing plans are being renamed: Disney Dining Plan → Table-Service Dining Plan Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan → Quick-Service Dining Plan

2027 continues a wave of Disney updates, including new attractions and returning rides like Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

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