Disney Fairy Tale Weddings are Coming to Broadway in November

Disney loves weddings, and Disney loves Broadway, and for one day next month, the two will come together in a special event that anybody considering a Disney wedding in the near future will want to check out.

What's Happening:

A Disney Wedding is a dream come true for many fans, but a lot of planning is involved and there are so many options that it can be difficult to make sure you have everything covered.

A special event from Disney Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons will take place at the home of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, the New Amsterdam Theatre, on November 14.

Attendees can schedule time with a Disney Wedding consultant in order to explore the variety of options available as far as venues and various options and additions that can make your Disney Wedding extra special.

Menu tastings will also be available.

Attendees who book slots at 9:30 or 10:30 am can also get a behind-the-scenes tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre.

An exclusive rate for the matinee showing of Aladdin that day is also available. The show is currently featuring Sherri Shepherd as the Genie.

Engagement packages are also available at the New Amsterdam if you'd like to propose at the theater.

More Disney Broadway News: