Disney Fairy Tale Weddings are Coming to Broadway in November

Plan your wedding, take in a show.

Disney loves weddings, and Disney loves Broadway, and for one day next month, the two will come together in a special event that anybody considering a Disney wedding in the near future will want to check out.

What's Happening:

  • A Disney Wedding is a dream come true for many fans, but a lot of planning is involved and there are so many options that it can be difficult to make sure you have everything covered.
  • A special event from Disney Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons will take place at the home of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, the New Amsterdam Theatre, on November 14.
  • Attendees can schedule time with a Disney Wedding consultant in order to explore the variety of options available as far as venues and various options and additions that can make your Disney Wedding extra special.
  • Menu tastings will also be available.
  • Attendees who book slots at 9:30 or 10:30 am can also get a behind-the-scenes tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre.
  • An exclusive rate for the matinee showing of Aladdin that day is also available. The show is currently featuring Sherri Shepherd as the Genie.
  • Engagement packages are also available at the New Amsterdam if you'd like to propose at the theater.

More Disney Broadway News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey