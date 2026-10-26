Disney Fairy Tale Weddings are Coming to Broadway in November
Plan your wedding, take in a show.
Disney loves weddings, and Disney loves Broadway, and for one day next month, the two will come together in a special event that anybody considering a Disney wedding in the near future will want to check out.
What's Happening:
- A Disney Wedding is a dream come true for many fans, but a lot of planning is involved and there are so many options that it can be difficult to make sure you have everything covered.
- A special event from Disney Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons will take place at the home of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, the New Amsterdam Theatre, on November 14.
- Attendees can schedule time with a Disney Wedding consultant in order to explore the variety of options available as far as venues and various options and additions that can make your Disney Wedding extra special.
- Menu tastings will also be available.
- Attendees who book slots at 9:30 or 10:30 am can also get a behind-the-scenes tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre.
- An exclusive rate for the matinee showing of Aladdin that day is also available. The show is currently featuring Sherri Shepherd as the Genie.
- Engagement packages are also available at the New Amsterdam if you'd like to propose at the theater.
More Disney Broadway News:
- A special D23 night for Broadway's The Lion King is set for early next year.
- Special Disney treats are currently available at the New Amsterdam through the end of the month.
- The national tour of The Lion King is planning to go dark next year for a major update to the show.