Love is Still in the Air: Disneyland Hotel's Valentine’s Day Decor
Get one last lovely photo before it disappears until next year.
While about a week has passed since Valentine’s Day, guests visiting the Disneyland Hotel can still enjoy lovely decor from the holiday.
What’s Happening:
- While there was plenty of Valentine’s Day fun at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite, the Disneyland Hotel joined in on the love-themed fun!
- While it is February 21st, as of yesterday, the Disneyland Hotel still had tons of lovely decor and offerings for guests visiting the Disneyland Resort.
- Just outside the lobby in the central courtyard, guests will find an adorable heart topiary flanked by Minnie, Pluto, and Mickey.
- Near Goofy’s Kitchen, guests will find an adorable castle display alongside a photobooth featuring several Valentine’s Day backdrops.
- Make sure you head to Disneyland Hotel soon to see these decorations as there is no guarantee they will be there!
What’s Next at Disneyland After Dark:
- Coming up early next month, Disneyland After Dark celebrates the 70th anniversary of Disneyland!
- Titled 70 Years of Favorites, the event will invite fans into tons of throwback moments, including Videopolis!
- For more information on tickets, you can visit the official Disneyland website.
