Love is Still in the Air: Disneyland Hotel's Valentine’s Day Decor

Get one last lovely photo before it disappears until next year.

While about a week has passed since Valentine’s Day, guests visiting the Disneyland Hotel can still enjoy lovely decor from the holiday.

What’s Happening:

While there was plenty of Valentine’s Day fun at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite, the Disneyland Hotel joined in on the love-themed fun!

While it is February 21st, as of yesterday, the Disneyland Hotel still had tons of lovely decor and offerings for guests visiting the Disneyland Resort.

Just outside the lobby in the central courtyard, guests will find an adorable heart topiary flanked by Minnie, Pluto, and Mickey.

Near Goofy’s Kitchen, guests will find an adorable castle display alongside a photobooth featuring several Valentine’s Day backdrops.

Make sure you head to Disneyland Hotel soon to see these decorations as there is no guarantee they will be there!

What’s Next at Disneyland After Dark:

Coming up early next month, Disneyland After Dark celebrates the 70th anniversary of Disneyland!

Titled 70 Years of Favorites, the event will invite fans into tons of throwback moments, including Videopolis!

For more information on tickets, you can visit the official Disneyland website.

