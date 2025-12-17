Silver Spur Steakhouse Debuts Fresh Menu at Disneyland Paris

Dine like a cowboy at the Disneyland Paris table service eatery.

Silver Spur Steakhouse in Frontierland at Disneyland Paris has introduced a brand-new menu.

What's Happening:

  • As of today, December 17th, Disneyland Paris has introduced a new menu at the Silver Spur Steakhouse, a sit-down restaurant in Frontierland.
  • Rest your spurs and step into this Western-style gentlemen's club in Frontierland, where succulent steaks are grilled to perfection before your very eyes.
  • The new menu, of course, features steak, but also offers a salmon dish and a vegan dish.
  • Check out the new menu below:

  • This follows the introduction of new menus to three other locations at Disneyland Paris last month: The Steakhouse in Disney VillageFleur de Lys Bar at the Disneyland Hotel, and Auberge de Cendrillon in Fantasyland.

