Silver Spur Steakhouse Debuts Fresh Menu at Disneyland Paris
Dine like a cowboy at the Disneyland Paris table service eatery.
Silver Spur Steakhouse in Frontierland at Disneyland Paris has introduced a brand-new menu.
What's Happening:
- As of today, December 17th, Disneyland Paris has introduced a new menu at the Silver Spur Steakhouse, a sit-down restaurant in Frontierland.
- Rest your spurs and step into this Western-style gentlemen's club in Frontierland, where succulent steaks are grilled to perfection before your very eyes.
- The new menu, of course, features steak, but also offers a salmon dish and a vegan dish.
- Check out the new menu below:
- This follows the introduction of new menus to three other locations at Disneyland Paris last month: The Steakhouse in Disney Village, Fleur de Lys Bar at the Disneyland Hotel, and Auberge de Cendrillon in Fantasyland.
