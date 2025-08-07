Mickey Brings a Special Surprise to Anaheim Teachers

Disney VoluntEARS ensure Anaheim educators start the school year with a touch of magic.

As the new school year begins, Disneyland Resort is celebrating local educators in a big way, ensuring they have the tools and the thanks they deserve for their hard work and dedication.

What’s Happening:

To kick off the academic year, Disney VoluntEARS made a special delivery to Orange Grove Elementary School in Anaheim, surprising the faculty with thousands of essential school supplies.

The donation was part of Disneyland Resort’s annual Back-to-School Supply Drive, for which cast members collected over 68,000 items, from pencils and notebooks to crayons and colored pencils, to support Anaheim teachers.

In a moment of Disney magic, Mickey Mouse and Disney Ambassador Raul Aquino Rojas surprised over 100 teachers and faculty members at the school with a special gift.

Each staff member received two complimentary tickets to Disneyland Resort to enjoy the park's spectacular 70th Anniversary Celebration, as a heartfelt thank you for their commitment to students.

A Partnership Rooted in Community

Disneyland Resort's relationship with Orange Grove Elementary School is not a new one.

For over 18 years, the resort has actively partnered with the school to encourage and inspire students in Anaheim.

This long-standing commitment goes far beyond the annual supply drive and includes several key programs that foster learning and development throughout the year.

These initiatives include the HOLA Readers program, a 12-week reading series with Disney VoluntEARS, as well as Disney Career Days and vibrant Cinco de Mayo celebrations that enrich the student experience.

About the Disney VoluntEARS

The "Disney VoluntEARS" program is a cornerstone of The Walt Disney Company's commitment to community service.

Established in 1983, the program encourages cast members to donate their time and skills to support local, national, and global communities.

Since its inception, Disney VoluntEARS have contributed millions of hours of service to a wide range of causes, including environmental conservation, children's hospitals, hunger relief, and educational initiatives like the school supply drive in Anaheim.

The program embodies Walt Disney's legacy of giving back and making a positive impact in the communities where cast members live and work.

More Disneyland News: