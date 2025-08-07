Mickey Brings a Special Surprise to Anaheim Teachers

Disney VoluntEARS ensure Anaheim educators start the school year with a touch of magic.
As the new school year begins, Disneyland Resort is celebrating local educators in a big way, ensuring they have the tools and the thanks they deserve for their hard work and dedication.

What’s Happening:

  • To kick off the academic year, Disney VoluntEARS made a special delivery to Orange Grove Elementary School in Anaheim, surprising the faculty with thousands of essential school supplies.
  • The donation was part of Disneyland Resort’s annual Back-to-School Supply Drive, for which cast members collected over 68,000 items, from pencils and notebooks to crayons and colored pencils, to support Anaheim teachers.
  • In a moment of Disney magic, Mickey Mouse and Disney Ambassador Raul Aquino Rojas surprised over 100 teachers and faculty members at the school with a special gift.
  • Each staff member received two complimentary tickets to Disneyland Resort to enjoy the park's spectacular 70th Anniversary Celebration, as a heartfelt thank you for their commitment to students.

A Partnership Rooted in Community

  • Disneyland Resort's relationship with Orange Grove Elementary School is not a new one.
  • For over 18 years, the resort has actively partnered with the school to encourage and inspire students in Anaheim.
  • This long-standing commitment goes far beyond the annual supply drive and includes several key programs that foster learning and development throughout the year.
  • These initiatives include the HOLA Readers program, a 12-week reading series with Disney VoluntEARS, as well as Disney Career Days and vibrant Cinco de Mayo celebrations that enrich the student experience.

About the Disney VoluntEARS

  • The "Disney VoluntEARS" program is a cornerstone of The Walt Disney Company's commitment to community service.
  • Established in 1983, the program encourages cast members to donate their time and skills to support local, national, and global communities.
  •  Since its inception, Disney VoluntEARS have contributed millions of hours of service to a wide range of causes, including environmental conservation, children's hospitals, hunger relief, and educational initiatives like the school supply drive in Anaheim.
  • The program embodies Walt Disney's legacy of giving back and making a positive impact in the communities where cast members live and work.

