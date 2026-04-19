Dine and Dazzle: Disneyland Paris Rebrands Instagram Account to Share Food and Shopping

Check it out now @disneylandparisfoodandshop on Instagram.

One of Disneyland Paris’ social media accounts is rebranding, and adding even more edible fun to discover on Instagram

What’s Happening:

Disney Fans looking to stay up to date on all the amazing things happening at Disneyland Paris can enjoy even more of the magic from the palm of their hand.

The DisneylandParisShopping Instagram account is expanding, and showcasing even more amazing things to enjoy at the France resort.

Now branded as DisneylandParisFoodandShop, Disney Fans can check out all the delicious additions at Disneyland Paris and Disney Adventure World on the updated social media account.

Highlighting must-try restaurants and delectable indulgences found throughout Disneyland Paris, the account is a great way to plan your next trip to the resort or to stay up to date on what’s happening at Disney Parks around the globe.

While the name is far less catchy and extraordinarily long, you’ll get all the information you want about shopping and dining in one place.

The account announced the change in a new reel, showcasing the two offerings coming together.

The account also revealed a new logo to represent the new change.

Check out the official account now, on Instagram!

Disney Adventure World:

Laughing Place had the chance to check out Disney Adventure World as the reimagined park opened to the public!

In a recent episode of Laughing Place On Location, Benji takes us through the massively expanded park.

And for those looking to head to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Paris:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning



