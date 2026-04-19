Dine and Dazzle: Disneyland Paris Rebrands Instagram Account to Share Food and Shopping
Check it out now @disneylandparisfoodandshop on Instagram.
One of Disneyland Paris’ social media accounts is rebranding, and adding even more edible fun to discover on Instagram
What’s Happening:
- Disney Fans looking to stay up to date on all the amazing things happening at Disneyland Paris can enjoy even more of the magic from the palm of their hand.
- The DisneylandParisShopping Instagram account is expanding, and showcasing even more amazing things to enjoy at the France resort.
- Now branded as DisneylandParisFoodandShop, Disney Fans can check out all the delicious additions at Disneyland Paris and Disney Adventure World on the updated social media account.
- Highlighting must-try restaurants and delectable indulgences found throughout Disneyland Paris, the account is a great way to plan your next trip to the resort or to stay up to date on what’s happening at Disney Parks around the globe.
- While the name is far less catchy and extraordinarily long, you’ll get all the information you want about shopping and dining in one place.
- The account announced the change in a new reel, showcasing the two offerings coming together.
- The account also revealed a new logo to represent the new change.
- Check out the official account now, on Instagram!
Disney Adventure World:
- Laughing Place had the chance to check out Disney Adventure World as the reimagined park opened to the public!
- In a recent episode of Laughing Place On Location, Benji takes us through the massively expanded park.
- And for those looking to head to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
- Transformation of Disney Village Continues with New Stores and New Restaurant Openings Throughout 2026
- Head "Back to Wonderland" as Popular Show Returns to Disney Adventure World Next Year
- Disneyland Paris Reveals Slate of Summer Fun Coming to European Destination
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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