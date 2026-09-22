A Limited Time Dessert is Coming to EPCOT
You won't want to miss this one.
EPCOT is obviously the park to visit when you're looking for good food and a wide variety of it. The nations of World Showcase provide an incredible international menu. The various festivals at the park provide a lot of limited-time food and drink, but one upcoming item is going to be around for an even shorter amount of time.
What's Happening:
- Friday marks China's Moon Festival, an annual event similar to the U.S. concept of Thanksgiving.
- In celebration of the event, EPCOT will be offering a Mango Custard Mooncake at the China Global Marketplace, part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
- The Mango Custard Mooncake is a Dragon fruit-infused Snow Skin Mooncake filled with Mango Custard.
- However, if you want to enjoy this option, you'll have to hurry, as it will only be available from September 25 - October 3.
More EPCOT News:
- Dates have been revealed for both the 2027 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts and the 2027 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival.
- You can also check out the names of the narrators for this year's EPCOT Candlelight Processional.
- Take a look at the recently updated Remy's Ratatouille Adventure.
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