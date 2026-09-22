A Limited Time Dessert is Coming to EPCOT

You won't want to miss this one.

EPCOT is obviously the park to visit when you're looking for good food and a wide variety of it. The nations of World Showcase provide an incredible international menu. The various festivals at the park provide a lot of limited-time food and drink, but one upcoming item is going to be around for an even shorter amount of time.

What's Happening:

  • Friday marks China's Moon Festival, an annual event similar to the U.S. concept of Thanksgiving.
  • In celebration of the event, EPCOT will be offering a Mango Custard Mooncake at the China Global Marketplace, part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
  • The Mango Custard Mooncake is a Dragon fruit-infused Snow Skin Mooncake filled with Mango Custard.

  • However, if you want to enjoy this option, you'll have to hurry, as it will only be available from September 25 - October 3.

More EPCOT News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey