Photos: Figment Fanny Pack Appears at Walt Disney World Resort

It's another adorable edition to the forever growing Figment merchandise collection.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , , ,

A new(ish) Figment fanny pack has made its way to the Walt Disney World resort and, dare I say, we’re sort of obsessed with it.


Joining the constantly growing selection of character specific merchandise and bags, the newer option features Figment’s face as a wearable accessory.

The item goes for $39.99 and features an adjustable strap, a rubber zipper, and a fleeced purple material.

Be sure to keep an eye out for this new fanny pack across Walt Disney World property alongside buckets of other Figment merchandise.

More Merchandise News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good