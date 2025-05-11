Photos: Figment Fanny Pack Appears at Walt Disney World Resort

It's another adorable edition to the forever growing Figment merchandise collection.

A new(ish) Figment fanny pack has made its way to the Walt Disney World resort and, dare I say, we’re sort of obsessed with it.



Joining the constantly growing selection of character specific merchandise and bags, the newer option features Figment’s face as a wearable accessory.

The item goes for $39.99 and features an adjustable strap, a rubber zipper, and a fleeced purple material.

Be sure to keep an eye out for this new fanny pack across Walt Disney World property alongside buckets of other Figment merchandise.

