Photos: Figment Fanny Pack Appears at Walt Disney World Resort
It's another adorable edition to the forever growing Figment merchandise collection.
A new(ish) Figment fanny pack has made its way to the Walt Disney World resort and, dare I say, we’re sort of obsessed with it.
Joining the constantly growing selection of character specific merchandise and bags, the newer option features Figment’s face as a wearable accessory.
The item goes for $39.99 and features an adjustable strap, a rubber zipper, and a fleeced purple material.
Be sure to keep an eye out for this new fanny pack across Walt Disney World property alongside buckets of other Figment merchandise.
