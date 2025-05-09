Photos: Show Your Love for Orange Bird with a Recently Released Pullover Sweater

The bird continues to be the word (and the merch) at Walt Disney World.

The cult of Orange Bird continues to grow, and these days, you can show your support for the cute little guy with an attention-getting Orange Bird pullover sweater now on sale at Walt Disney World.

There’s been more and more Orange Bird merch in recent years, as the popularity of the character has expanded, but it’s safe to say this is one clothing item that will definitely stand out in a crowd. The bright orange Pullover for Women, with Orange Bird’s face on it, is available at multiple Walt Disney World locations, including Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. The green trim, including the collar, evokes the leaves that can be found on Orange Bird.

On one of the sleeves, you can find the words “The Original Florida Orange Bird." Long may he reign! Okay, we added that last line.

While you can buy the pullover at Walt Disney World, if you can’t make it there, it’s also now available at DisneyStore.com. The pullover retails for $69.99, but at the time of publication, is on sale online for $55.99.

