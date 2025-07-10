Disney Springs Flavors of Florida: How to Watch This Week's Cooking Demonstration from Home
Executive Patrick Steele to demonstrate the preparation of the Southern Goddess Salad.
As Disney Springs continues its vibrant Flavors of Florida event, a special culinary demonstration series hosted by Kroger Delivery offers guests the chance to learn from top Disney Springs chefs.
What’s Happening:
- On July 11th, Splitsville Orlando will host an Instagram live cooking demonstration as part of the Kroger Delivery Culinary Series.
- This live demonstration will stream the event taking place in person at Waterview Park (which has reached capacity).
- The Splitsville Orlando demonstration, featuring Executive Chef Patrick Steele, will showcase their Southern Goddess Salad — a dish that includes chopped fried chicken tenders, avocado, deviled eggs, cucumber, bacon, shaved red onion, roasted corn, heirloom tomatoes, green goddess dressing, and a stingin' honey garlic drizzle, giving guests a taste of Florida.
- You can tune in starting at 9:15 AM ET by visiting the Disney Springs Instagram account.
More Flavors of Florida Culinary Series Events:
The Kroger Delivery Culinary Series continues on select Fridays throughout the Flavors of Florida event, running until August 1, 2025. Upcoming demonstrations include:
- July 18, 2025 (9:15 AM - 10:00 AM) at Waterview Park: Terralina Crafted Italian, featuring Executive Chef Martin Chiaravalloti, who will cook Florida Shrimp and Grits made with fresh cheddar grits and a Cajun beer reduction using local Crooked Can Brewing Company beer.
- July 25, 2025 (9:15 AM - 10:00 AM) at Waterview Park: The Disney Springs Culinary Team, with Pastry Chef De Cuisine Lexy Ross, will create an Orange Mousse Entremet.
- August 1, 2025 (9:15 AM - 10:00 AM) at Waterview Park: Frontera Cocina, with Executive Chef Carlos David Acosta Bautista, will demonstrate Cóctel de Camarones, featuring local Florida pink shrimp.
