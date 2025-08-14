Photos: Garden House at Japan Pavilion in Epcot Behind Construction Walls

Garden house is "planting" something new.
Change is underway in the Japan Pavilion at Epcot, as construction walls have surrounded the former Garden House outdoor bar, hinting at a brand-new experience for guests exploring World Showcase.

The Garden House, a popular outdoor kiosk for sake and other Japanese beverages, is now fully behind construction walls. A themed sign on the construction wall informs guests that the "Garden House is planting something new." For guests looking for the drinks previously served at the Garden House, the sign directs them to the Sake Bar located inside the nearby Mitsukoshi department store.

