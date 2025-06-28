Photos: The Most Magical Party of All Comes Alive at Hong Kong Disneyland with Gorgeous Decor

The Most Magical Party of All is kicking off at Hong Kong Disneyland, celebrating 20 years of magic on Lantau Island. The festivities can be found throughout the park, with exciting displays and decorations.

It’s time to celebrate 20 years of magic at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort!

Officially Kicking off today, June 28th, The Most Magical Party of All ushers in unforgettable festivities throughout the resort, including special entertainment experiences, meet and greets, food and beverage offerings, and more!

And what’s a party without decorations?

Throughout Hong Kong Disneyland, guests will be able to enjoy a wide array of unforgettable flower displays, statues, and magical touches.

Upon entering the park, a festive Mickey floral display, which can be seen above, features balloons and bright colors, giving guests a taste of what lies beyond the berm.

Park gates also feature medallions in honor of the Most Magical Party of All.

Upon entering Main Street, U.S.A., guests are welcomed with a special statue, featuring the Fab 5 atop a golden Mickey. The icons look almost like large Swarovski crystal figurines, which is a really unique and gorgeous choice.

Party-themed banners featuring characters in their celebration attire line the light posts heading towards the hub.

We also spotted some 20th anniversary balloons for sale.

In front of the Castle of Magical Dreams, guests will also find a golden statue inspired by the 20th anniversary logo.

Fantasy Gardens is another place in the park that has some beautiful celebratory displays.

Embracing the Swarovski crystal style found at the entrance of the park, guests will find an adorable display of Disney critters.

Hong Kong Disneyland is ready for you to come celebrate 20 years of memories!

With every amazing anniversary event at a Disney Park, guests will find a wide selection of merchandise to commemorate the celebrations.

Hong Kong Disneyland has debuted a brand new line of Most Magical Party of All apparel, accessories, and collectibles just in time for the festivities.

Guests will find a wide selection of items featuring the Fab 5 and Duffy & Friends.

