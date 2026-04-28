Hong Kong Disneyland Announces Pixar Summer Fest, Reveals New Pixar Experience Will Open Next Year
Lots of Pixar fun awaits Hong Kong Disneyland visitors in the near and slightly further away future!
Starting this summer and continuing into next year, Hong Kong Disneyland is betting big on Pixar – with a special event this summer and a brand-new experience opening in 2027.
What's Happening:
- Pixar Summer Fest will be taking over Hong Kong Disneyland beginning June 12, where guests are invited to meet and play with beloved Pixar pals as they fill the park.
- Get splashed and cheer on the returning "Pixar Water Play Street Party!", and experience the all-new Pixar Pals Spectacular, lighting up the night just before the “Momentous” nighttime spectacular, celebrating friendship through beloved Pixar stories.
- Hong Kong Disneyland Managing Director Tim Sypko also shared a preview of some of the food and merchandise that will await guests this summer.
- These special experiences arrive just in time for the release of Pixar's highly-anticipated Toy Story 5, as well as the studio's 40th anniversary.
- Next year, even more Pixar fun will arrive at Hong Kong Disneyland when the new Pixar entertainment experience debuts.
- In this immersive theatrical adventure, guests will join beloved Pixar characters on a fun and magical journey that blends real and digital environments, celebrating the power of play and the joy of friendship.
More International Disney Parks News:
- The already hugely popular robotic Olaf is on his way to Hong Kong Disneyland, ready to make his grand debut at the park.
- Tokyo Disney Resort will be celebrating the release of Toy Story 5 with a special "Fun Time with Toy Story 5" event kicking off on July 2.
- The opening day Tokyo DisneySea classic, Aquatopia, is set to close permanently later this year.
- Disneyland Paris will be celebrating Star Wars Day beginning May the 4th with special meet & greets, unique food, and, of course, merchandise!
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