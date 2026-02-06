Disney Dominates Live Entertainment at 2025 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards

Disney Cruise Line and Disneyland Paris lead the pack as the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions honors the best in global entertainment.

IAAPA has officially announced the winners of the 2025 Brass Ring Excellence Awards, and the Walt Disney Company has secured major victories in the highly competitive live entertainment categories. These awards recognize the "best of the best" in the global attractions industry, focusing on productions that push the boundaries of storytelling and technical innovation.

What’s Happening:

The Tech Behind the Magic: "Disney Tales of Magic"

Disney Tales of Magic at Disneyland Paris represents the modern way nighttime spectacles are produced.

Unlike traditional fireworks-heavy shows, this production relies on a a multi-layered approach.

Using high-lumen laser projectors, the show turns the castle into a living environment, featuring scenes from Encanto, Frozen, and The Lion King.

The show uses low-smoke pyrotechnics to maintain visual clarity for the complex lighting and laser effects.

The soundtrack features new arrangements recorded with a 100-piece orchestra, utilizing a specialized park-wide sound system to create an immersive wrap-around audio experience.

