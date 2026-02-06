Disney Dominates Live Entertainment at 2025 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards
Disney Cruise Line and Disneyland Paris lead the pack as the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions honors the best in global entertainment.
IAAPA has officially announced the winners of the 2025 Brass Ring Excellence Awards, and the Walt Disney Company has secured major victories in the highly competitive live entertainment categories. These awards recognize the "best of the best" in the global attractions industry, focusing on productions that push the boundaries of storytelling and technical innovation.
What’s Happening:
- While Disney received nominations across several departments (including retail and sustainability) the spotlight belonged to the performers and creative teams behind their newest spectacles.
- Disneyland Paris took home the top prize for Disney Tales of Magic. The production, which utilizes the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle as a canvas, triumphed over fellow Disney nominees Disney Starlight (Magic Kingdom) and World of Color – Happiness! (Disney California Adventure).
- We previously posted a full photo/video overview of the Disney Tales of Magic spectacular.
- Disney Cruise Line was honored for Disney The Tale of Moana, currently performing on the newly launched Disney Treasure. The show was praised for its sophisticated puppetry and large-scale set design tailored for the high seas.
- We previously posted a video of the reprise of How Far I'll Go from the Disney The Tale of Moana show.
- Beyond the stage, Disney's influence was felt in the individual categories, with several Disney-adjacent professionals recognized for their leadership and service within the IAAPA North American and European regions.
- Peter Weishar received the Inspiration Award – North America. He serves as the Director of the Themed Experience graduate track at the University of Central Florida (UCF), which has direct ties to the local Disney Imagineering community in Orlando. Many of the programs he has spearheaded were designed in collaboration with industry veterans to train the next generation of Imagineers.
The Tech Behind the Magic: "Disney Tales of Magic"
- Disney Tales of Magic at Disneyland Paris represents the modern way nighttime spectacles are produced.
- Unlike traditional fireworks-heavy shows, this production relies on a a multi-layered approach.
- Using high-lumen laser projectors, the show turns the castle into a living environment, featuring scenes from Encanto, Frozen, and The Lion King.
- The show uses low-smoke pyrotechnics to maintain visual clarity for the complex lighting and laser effects.
- The soundtrack features new arrangements recorded with a 100-piece orchestra, utilizing a specialized park-wide sound system to create an immersive wrap-around audio experience.
More Disney Parks News:
- New Popcorn Buckets at Disney California Adventure Celebrate the Park's 25th Anniversary and Valentine's Day
- CU-28 Protocol Droid Joins Disney Store's Build-A-Droid Series
- Photos: Magic Key Exclusive Offering Brings Throwback Fun and Photo Ops for Disney California Adventure's 25th Anniversary
- Photos: New Disney California Adventure 25th Collectible Medallions Debut at Disney California Adventure
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com