Joffrey's Coffee Introduces New Books & Brew Program at Flagship Disney Springs Location
The limited-time program pairs Disney-themed reads with coffee at Joffrey’s flagship shop.
Coffee and books go together like two peas in a pod, and Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is embracing that with its new Books & Brew program at their Disney Springs location.
What's Happening:
- Joffrey’s Coffee is bringing Books & Brew exclusively to its flagship Disney Springs location in The Landing for a limited time.
- A selection of Disney-themed books will be available to purchase at the shop, paired with some delicious blends of Joffrey's Coffee.
- The selection covers a wide range of books, from stories inspired by Disney movies, to books by acclaimed Disney Imagineers – offering something for every kind of Disney fan.
- Among the selections of stories from film, the parks and more are:
- How Far I’ll Go and As Old as Time, from the A Twisted Tale series, offer alternate takes on Moana and Beauty and the Beast.
- Before You Leap: A Frog’s-Eye View of Life’s Greatest Lessons features Kermit the Frog.
- Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible is Disney Legend Joe Rohde’s book about creativity and his career, including his work on Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- The Official Disney Parks Desserts Cookbook offers recipes inspired by park treats.
- The Books & Brew name may be familiar to D23 attendees: Disney Publishing also offered books and Joffrey’s coffee at its shop during the 2026 fan event.
- Joffrey’s Landing location also serves specialty drinks and offers a number of Disney Specialty Coffee Collection blends.
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Three holiday classics now add a festive flair to the mixtape at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- Billie from Disney's Hexed has begun meeting guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Disney's Animal Kingdom is introducing a new after-dark experience at Kilimanjaro Safaris for a limited time.
- EPCOT’s holiday traditions are coming to the Disney Parks YouTube channel in a new special narrated by Jordan Fisher.
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