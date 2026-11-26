The limited-time program pairs Disney-themed reads with coffee at Joffrey’s flagship shop.

Coffee and books go together like two peas in a pod, and Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is embracing that with its new Books & Brew program at their Disney Springs location.

What's Happening:

Joffrey’s Coffee is bringing Books & Brew exclusively to its flagship Disney Springs location in The Landing for a limited time.

A selection of Disney-themed books will be available to purchase at the shop, paired with some delicious blends of Joffrey's Coffee.

The selection covers a wide range of books, from stories inspired by Disney movies, to books by acclaimed Disney Imagineers – offering something for every kind of Disney fan.

Among the selections of stories from film, the parks and more are: How Far I’ll Go and As Old as Time, from the A Twisted Tale series, offer alternate takes on Moana and Beauty and the Beast. Before You Leap: A Frog’s-Eye View of Life’s Greatest Lessons features Kermit the Frog. Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible is Disney Legend Joe Rohde’s book about creativity and his career, including his work on Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Official Disney Parks Desserts Cookbook offers recipes inspired by park treats.



The Books & Brew name may be familiar to D23 attendees: Disney Publishing also offered books and Joffrey’s coffee at its shop during the 2026 fan event.

Joffrey’s Landing location also serves specialty drinks and offers a number of Disney Specialty Coffee Collection blends.

Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!

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