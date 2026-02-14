John Stamos Visits Buc-ee's for the First Time and Asks "Is It Better Than Disneyland?"
What really is The Happiest Place on Earth?
Disney super-fan John Stamos recently made his first trip to Buc-ee's, the popular chain of roadside travel centers, and jokingly weighed whether he likes it more than Disneyland.
What's Happening:
- John Stamos is no stranger to Disney fandom, as for many years it's been known that he is a huge Disney fan – particularly of Disneyland.
- In fact, Stamos infamously owns the "D" from the old Disneyland sign that used to stand on Harbor Blvd.
- But a new place could be vying for his heart, as Stamos recently visited Buc-ee's for the first time, sharing his visit on social media.
- In it, he jokingly weighed whether he might like the popular travel center more than Disneyland, while shopping for Buc-ee's merchandise and some of their delicious food items.
- Check out the video below, which does contain some minor swearing.
- Back in 2018, Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh went on their honeymoon at Walt Disney World.
- In the years since, Stamos has appeared in a number of Disney projects, including The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live!, Big Shot, Muppets Haunted Mansion and Spidey and His Amazing Friends.
