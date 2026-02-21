Photos: Buzz and Woody Go Missing at Downtown Disney LEGO Store

Their removal arrives as the store continues an external refurbishment.
Just after the Sleeping Beauty LEGO display received an upgrade, the Toy Story display was removed from Downtown Disney

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a big change outside the LEGO Store in Downtown Disney. 
  • The Toy Story display outside of the retail location has been removed, with the surrounding area blocked by construction walls. 

  • Reading “Something Bright and Colorful is Coming Soon!” it is possible the display is getting a refresh.
  • There is also some continuing exterior work outside of the store that is also blocked off, so it is possible the display was just temporarily moved while construction happens.
  • Here’s a picture of the Toy Story display for reference. 

  • Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more updates. 
Read More Disneyland Resort:

