On a recent trip to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place was able to check out Discoveryland’s limited-time Lightsaber Training Academy show.

Inviting Star Wars' youngest fans to learn how to wield a lightsaber from the Saja, a group of lightsaber trainers originally introduced for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the experience is only available through May 24th.

The failed immersive hotel experience now serves as a headquarters for Walt Disney Imagineering, but the limited-time experience made use of the cast member costumes originally used aboard the Halcyon.

Kids participating in the experience get to try their hand at some of the Saja’s coolest lightsaber tricks, which ends with a special appearance by Rey.

Being at Disneyland Paris, the show features instructions in both French and English.

It’s great to see Disney reusing some of the incredible storylines from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which was one of modern Disney’s most ambitious projects.

Here’s a look at how the costume appeared on the “space cruise."

Check out Galactic Starcruiser’s Lightsaber Training experience below.

The overpriced role-playing offering redefined what is possible in immersive entertainment. While the failure is disappointing, Galactic Starcruiser is sure to have a strong impact on the entertainment industry.

