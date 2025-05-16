Photos/Video: Lightsaber Training Academy Reuses Galactic Starcruiser Costumes and Brings The Force to Disneyland Paris
The limited-time experience runs now through May 24th.
Star Wars fans can currently experience the Lightsaber Training Academy experience for a limited-time at Disneyland Paris. Check out the full show, including repurposed costumes from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place was able to check out Discoveryland’s limited-time Lightsaber Training Academy show.
- Inviting Star Wars' youngest fans to learn how to wield a lightsaber from the Saja, a group of lightsaber trainers originally introduced for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the experience is only available through May 24th.
- The failed immersive hotel experience now serves as a headquarters for Walt Disney Imagineering, but the limited-time experience made use of the cast member costumes originally used aboard the Halcyon.
- Kids participating in the experience get to try their hand at some of the Saja’s coolest lightsaber tricks, which ends with a special appearance by Rey.
- Being at Disneyland Paris, the show features instructions in both French and English.
- It’s great to see Disney reusing some of the incredible storylines from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which was one of modern Disney’s most ambitious projects.
- Here’s a look at how the costume appeared on the “space cruise."
- Check out Galactic Starcruiser’s Lightsaber Training experience below.
- The overpriced role-playing offering redefined what is possible in immersive entertainment. While the failure is disappointing, Galactic Starcruiser is sure to have a strong impact on the entertainment industry.
