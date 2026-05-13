Magic Key Holders Can Sample a Selection of Fine Fried Foods at Disneyland's Stage Door Café
This sampler box is only available to Magic Key holders through the Disneyland app.
Having trouble deciding what fried treat you want from Stage Door Café at Disneyland Park? Well, if you're a Magic Key holder, things just got a whole lot easier!
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can now purchase a sampler of savory snacks at Stage Door Café, located next to The Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland at Disneyland Park.
- The sampler box is available for Magic Key holders via mobile order in the Disneyland app, and includes the following:
- Tenders
- Tossed Tenders
- Mini Corn Dogs
- French Fries
- Magic Key holder must have a valid Magic Key pass and be logged in to their MyDisney account to view and purchase the sampler via mobile order in the Disneyland app, and discounts do apply.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland is offering a limited-time discount for weeknight stays at its three hotels during the "Kids Rule Summer" promotion starting next week.
- Frontierland’s pin trading hub is becoming a kids-only area, and new rules bans all stationary pin trading setups across the resort starting later this month.
- New Pride merchandise has begun rolling out at the Disneyland Resort, bringing with it a new collection of colorful styles featuring one of Disney’s most iconic characters.
- Impressive new Star Wars and Marvel LEGO displays have been installed at the LEGO Store in Downtown Disney.
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