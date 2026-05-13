Magic Key Holders Can Sample a Selection of Fine Fried Foods at Disneyland's Stage Door Café

This sampler box is only available to Magic Key holders through the Disneyland app.

Having trouble deciding what fried treat you want from Stage Door Café at Disneyland Park? Well, if you're a Magic Key holder, things just got a whole lot easier!

What's Happening:

  • Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can now purchase a sampler of savory snacks at Stage Door Café, located next to The Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland at Disneyland Park.
  • The sampler box is available for Magic Key holders via mobile order in the Disneyland app, and includes the following:
    • Tenders
    • Tossed Tenders
    • Mini Corn Dogs
    • French Fries
  • Magic Key holder must have a valid Magic Key pass and be logged in to their MyDisney account to view and purchase the sampler via mobile order in the Disneyland app, and discounts do apply.

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