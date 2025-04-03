Photos: Mariposa Pool Closed Off for Refurbishment at Disney's Grand Californian

The other pool areas are available to guests staying at the resort.

Back in February, the Grand Californian’s pool areas began going through a phased refurbishment. Currently, the Mariposa Pool is blocked off to guests as the resort refreshes the pool and surrounding area.

Beginning back in February, the resort commenced a phased pool area refurbishment, temporarily closing different pools as they prepare for the warmer summer season.

Currently, the Mariposa Pool is blocked off as they complete various work around the pool area, including the addition of new cabanas. Both the pool and hot tub are filled with water.

The Mariposa Pool is one of the Grand California’s more relaxing areas, with rentable private cabanas that provide families a secluded home base while enjoying a day in the sun. The area also boasts a hot tub for some extra relaxation.

The entire area is currently blocked off with metal fences to keep guests from entering the area with the majority of the concrete cleared of all chairs and cabanas.

However, a group of closed umbrellas can be seen stored in the corner of the pool area.

We expect the area to reopen to guests in the near future, especially as Disneyland approaches its 70th anniversary celebration. The event kicks off on May 16th.

