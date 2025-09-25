New Apparel Inspired by Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Debuted at Walt Disney World Over the Summer

Nothing can stop you now... from buying this merch!

Having just shared some new apparel offerings for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster that made their debut at Walt Disney World this summer, let’s also take a look at some similarly fresh merchandise for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

What’s happening:

This past July, some new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway-themed apparel offerings went on sale at Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.

You can take a look at these new items below, along with photos of their price tags.

Designs include Mickey and Minnie Mouse themselves as they sing “Nothing Can Stop Us Now!" from their car alongside Goofy driving the railroad engine from the ride, Mickey and Minnie holding hands, and a larger image of Mickey and Minnie in their car with their loyal dog Pluto and that infamous picnic basket.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in March of 2020, replacing The Great Movie Ride attraction that once occupied the same show building.

Another version of the same attraction later opened in the Mickey’s Toontown area of the original Disneyland in January of 2023.

