New Apparel Inspired by Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Debuted at Walt Disney World Over the Summer
Nothing can stop you now... from buying this merch!
Having just shared some new apparel offerings for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster that made their debut at Walt Disney World this summer, let’s also take a look at some similarly fresh merchandise for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
What’s happening:
- This past July, some new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway-themed apparel offerings went on sale at Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.
- You can take a look at these new items below, along with photos of their price tags.
- Designs include Mickey and Minnie Mouse themselves as they sing “Nothing Can Stop Us Now!" from their car alongside Goofy driving the railroad engine from the ride, Mickey and Minnie holding hands, and a larger image of Mickey and Minnie in their car with their loyal dog Pluto and that infamous picnic basket.
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in March of 2020, replacing The Great Movie Ride attraction that once occupied the same show building.
- Another version of the same attraction later opened in the Mickey’s Toontown area of the original Disneyland in January of 2023.
More News About Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway:
- A new popcorn bucket depicting the character of Chuuby from the attraction debuted at Disneyland last year.
- Runaway Railway was added as a Genie+ Lightning Lane option, back when Disney Genie+ was a thing.
- The Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Perfect Picnic Basket became available at Walt Disney World in May of 2023, a few months after the Disneyland opening.
- Other merchandise themed to the attraction became available on the shopDisney website– now simply called Disney Store– in March of 2023.
- Enjoy the opening dedication moment for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Walt Disney World.
