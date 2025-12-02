VIDEO: Deck the Halls with High Energy Beats from Mickey's Happy Holidays at Disney California Adventure
The popular street party brings Pixar pals and classic characters together for a rhythm-filled celebration.
The beat is back on the streets of Disney California Adventure as Mickey's Happy Holidays has returned to the park for the festive season.
What’s Happening:
- The high-energy character celebration Mickey's Happy Holidays offers guests a chance to dance along with Mickey Mouse and other Disney and Pixar friends.
- The cavalcade-style show originally premiered in 2019 and features a driving drumbeat provided by the Holiday Toy Drummers, who lead the procession through Hollywood Land and Buena Vista Street.
- The performance has no floats but focuses on movement, rhythm, and audience interaction at various stop points along the route.
- Classic characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, and Chip 'n' Dale are dressed in their holiday best, sporting festive sweaters and winter gear.
- They are joined by a large contingent of Pixar favorites including Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl from The Incredibles, Joy and Sadness from Inside Out, and Woody and Jessie from Toy Story.
- The show stops periodically to allow the characters to show off their dance moves, encouraging guests to clap and step along to the energetic soundtrack.
- Mickey's Happy Holidays runs daily during the holiday season at Disney California Adventure.
- Guests should check the Disneyland App for specific showtimes, as the performance happens multiple times throughout the day.
More Holiday Offerings at Disney California Adventure:
- Mickey's Happy Holidays is just one part of the Festival of Holidays celebration, which transforms the park into a multicultural celebration.
- The festival features the Festive Foods Marketplace, a series of kiosks serving culinary delights inspired by holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day.
- In addition to the food, guests can enjoy Disney ¡Viva Navidad! in Paradise Gardens Park, which features Mexican folklórico dancers, mariachis, and giant mojiganga puppets alongside The Three Caballeros.
