Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs Adding New Cocktail and Souvenir Cup

The cocktail and cup will hit the menu in November.
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The souvenir glass is a popular way for restaurants at Walt Disney World and other theme parks to offer guests something simple they can take from their trip as part of a drink they're going to drink anyway. Now, guests at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs can get their own souvenir lantern cup.

What's Happening:

  • Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs has revealed a new cocktail coming in November that will be available in a souvenir cup.
  • The new cocktail is called Orochi’s Ember, and it's made with toki black, Aperol, lime juice, yuzu juice, grapefruit, and dragon fruit syrup.
  • The drink itself will be available the first week of November for $20.
  • For an additional $15, the drink will come served in a souvenir lantern cup.

  • While many souvenir cups are designed as limited-time offerings, this is not. It will become a standard part of the menu going forward, so guests will be able to get their own souvenir lantern when they visit.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey