Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs Adding New Cocktail and Souvenir Cup

The cocktail and cup will hit the menu in November.

The souvenir glass is a popular way for restaurants at Walt Disney World and other theme parks to offer guests something simple they can take from their trip as part of a drink they're going to drink anyway. Now, guests at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs can get their own souvenir lantern cup.

What's Happening:

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs has revealed a new cocktail coming in November that will be available in a souvenir cup.

The new cocktail is called Orochi’s Ember, and it's made with toki black, Aperol, lime juice, yuzu juice, grapefruit, and dragon fruit syrup.

The drink itself will be available the first week of November for $20.

For an additional $15, the drink will come served in a souvenir lantern cup.

While many souvenir cups are designed as limited-time offerings, this is not. It will become a standard part of the menu going forward, so guests will be able to get their own souvenir lantern when they visit.

More Disney Springs News: