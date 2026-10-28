Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs Adding New Cocktail and Souvenir Cup
The cocktail and cup will hit the menu in November.
The souvenir glass is a popular way for restaurants at Walt Disney World and other theme parks to offer guests something simple they can take from their trip as part of a drink they're going to drink anyway. Now, guests at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs can get their own souvenir lantern cup.
What's Happening:
- Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs has revealed a new cocktail coming in November that will be available in a souvenir cup.
- The new cocktail is called Orochi’s Ember, and it's made with toki black, Aperol, lime juice, yuzu juice, grapefruit, and dragon fruit syrup.
- The drink itself will be available the first week of November for $20.
- For an additional $15, the drink will come served in a souvenir lantern cup.
- While many souvenir cups are designed as limited-time offerings, this is not. It will become a standard part of the menu going forward, so guests will be able to get their own souvenir lantern when they visit.
More Disney Springs News:
- Check out the food coming to Disney Springs this holiday season.
- New commemorative trading cards are coming to Gideon's Bakehouse.
- A RSVLTS pop-up shop is now open at Disney Springs.
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