12 New Bus Designs Introduced to Transport Disney Cruise Line Guests
From Captan Mickey and Minnie, to the emotions of Inside Out,” you’ll travel in style on your way to Port Canaveral.
Guests heading to Port Canaveral to depart on their Disney Cruise vacation will now be traveling in style on a series of 12 new bus designs featuring beloved Disney characters.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line shared a short video on Instagram highlighting their new buses, which feature 12 new designs featuring different Disney characters and stories.
- Among the characters featured in the 12 designs are:
- Captain Mickey and Minnie
- Chip and Dale
- Donald and Goofy
- While at the port earlier this week for the Disney Destiny Showcase, we spotted a bus containing the various emotions of Inside Out.
- Check out the video for yourself below, and see how many of the new Disney Cruise Line bus designs you can spot.
