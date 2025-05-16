Photos: New Disneyland 70th Mural and Additional Decorations Added to Downtown Disney

Disney is gearing up to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort. Downtown Disney is joining in on the celebration with new decorations and signage celebrating 70 years of magical memories. Now, a new mural has appeared in the resort’s premier shopping district.

Celebrate Happy:

Disneyland Resort is almost ready to invite guests to “Celebrate Happy" with them as they prepare to launch the Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities this Friday, May 16th.

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

Over in Downtown Disney near the new westside security checkpoint, a mural celebrating Downtown Disney and the rest of Disneyland Resort has appeared.

Clearly taking inspiration from Mary Blair and other mid-century artists, many of the resort’s iconics are featured, including World of Disney, the Disneyland Monorail

Amongst other new decorations, the gateway into the Grand California has received a banner flag celebrating the Disneyland 70th anniversary.

Another large “Celebrate Happy" statue has also popped up near Via Napoli, which features character’s from The Lion King.

For those looking to venture out to the Happiest Place on Earth for the “Celebrate Happy" festivities, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Disneyland 70th: