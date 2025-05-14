Photos: Disneyland 70th Celebration Decorations in Downtown Disney Get a Little Character

Even Downtown Disney is getting in on the celebration of this milestone anniversary!
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , ,

We previously reported on the new Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration decorations found throughout the Downtown Disney District. Now, those decorations have been updated with some iconic Disney characters. Colorful signs featuring the Disneyland 70 logo and the tagline “Celebrate Happy!" can be found in planters up and down the main path of Downtown Disney. Starting near the tram area, you’ll find Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian from The Little Mermaid.

Nemo, Dory and Marlin from Finding Nemo can be found near Naples Ristorante e Bar.

Over by the Disney Storyland Boutique, you’ll find Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen.

Last, but not least, Stitch and Angel can be found just outside the recently opened Parkside Market.

Blue Disneyland 70th logo banners can also be found hanging all up and down the main path of Downtown Disney.

Follow along with us all week for continuing coverage of the kick-off of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, which officially begins on Friday, May 16th.

More Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Doobie Moseley
Doobie is a co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a "hardcore" Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he's visited them literally thousands of times. He currently lives in Nothern California with his wife and teenage son, but looks forward to living in Florida again soon. His absolutely favorite activity is going on a Disney cruise (he's done 12 as of February 2023).
View all articles by Doobie Moseley