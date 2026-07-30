Spooky Sweets: Disneyland Resort Reveals This Year's Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party
The popular Oogie Boogie Bash add on returns
If you're going to the Oogie Boogie Bash this year and want to add a little something special, Disneyland Resort just dropped details on this year's Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party.
What's Happening:
- The Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party is a limited offering each night of the Oogie Boogie Bash that gives guests access to unique food and drink, while also providing that cherished special seating to some of the evening's festivities.
- The Dessert Party goes for $94 per person, the same price as last year.
- As part of the Oogie Boogie Dessert Party guests will receive:
- A signature Oogie Boogie-themed box of artisan charcuterie and cheeses with assorted accoutrements, Halloween-themed desserts and freeze-dried fruits
- An exclusive collectible enamel pin
- Reserved seating in the Madame Leota's Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party preferred viewing area in front of Sonoma Terrace
- An alcoholic beverage for Guests ages 21 and older (options include beer, wine, or an Oogie Boogie Bash specialty cocktail)
- Unlimited soft drinks and bottled water, plus coffee, tea, hot chocolate and a nonalcoholic specialty beverage
- This year's Oogie Boogie Box will include:
- Bookings For the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party go live August 6 with the first night of the event August 18, tickets to the Oogie Boogie Bash are also required, but are still available for most nights.
Why This Year's Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party Will Be Different
- While this Dessert Party has been offered in previous years, this one will be a little different due to a significant change in the offered entertainment.
- Previously, Oogie Boogie Bash has hosted the Frightfully Fun Parade, generally seen by fans as one of the better modern parades at Disneyland Resort.
- However, due to the ongoing construction of the upcoming Coco attraction, no parade can happen at Disney California Adventure.
- So instead, this year will give us Madame Leota's Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party.
- While there's no reason to assume the street party won't still be fun, guests who grab up the Dessert Party primarily for the seating option won't know quite what they're in for until this year's event gets going.
More Disneyland Resort Halloween News:
- Disney Legend Bob Gurr was among the celebrities who got to try Disneyland Resort's Halloween Time menu early
- You can check out the full Halloween Time menu here.
- Be sure to check out Mickey and Minnie's Halloween outfits this spooky season.