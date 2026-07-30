Spooky Sweets: Disneyland Resort Reveals This Year's Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party

If you're going to the Oogie Boogie Bash this year and want to add a little something special, Disneyland Resort just dropped details on this year's Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party.

What's Happening:

The Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party is a limited offering each night of the Oogie Boogie Bash that gives guests access to unique food and drink, while also providing that cherished special seating to some of the evening's festivities.

The Dessert Party goes for $94 per person, the same price as last year.

As part of the Oogie Boogie Dessert Party guests will receive: A signature Oogie Boogie-themed box of artisan charcuterie and cheeses with assorted accoutrements, Halloween-themed desserts and freeze-dried fruits An exclusive collectible enamel pin Reserved seating in the Madame Leota's Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party preferred viewing area in front of Sonoma Terrace An alcoholic beverage for Guests ages 21 and older (options include beer, wine, or an Oogie Boogie Bash specialty cocktail) Unlimited soft drinks and bottled water, plus coffee, tea, hot chocolate and a nonalcoholic specialty beverage

This year's Oogie Boogie Box will include: Artisan charcuterie and cheeses with assorted accoutrements Triple chocolate cheesecake Candy-coated chocolate crisped rice treat Dubai chocolate-inspired filled bundt cake with pistachio crunch Sugar cookie

Bookings For the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party go live August 6 with the first night of the event August 18, tickets to the Oogie Boogie Bash are also required, but are still available for most nights.

Why This Year's Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party Will Be Different

While this Dessert Party has been offered in previous years, this one will be a little different due to a significant change in the offered entertainment.

Previously, Oogie Boogie Bash has hosted the Frightfully Fun Parade, generally seen by fans as one of the better modern parades at Disneyland Resort.

However, due to the ongoing construction of the upcoming Coco attraction, no parade can happen at Disney California Adventure.

So instead, this year will give us Madame Leota's Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party.

While there's no reason to assume the street party won't still be fun, guests who grab up the Dessert Party primarily for the seating option won't know quite what they're in for until this year's event gets going.

More Disneyland Resort Halloween News: