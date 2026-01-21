Work Continues on Pete’s Silly Sideshow at Magic Kingdom

Major rebuilding at the popular Storybook Circus character meet-and-greet location
Extensive refurbishment is currently underway at Pete’s Silly Sideshow in Magic Kingdom’s Storybook Circus. The tent structure has been surrounded in themed scrims designed to mimic its red and gold vertical striping.

Disney has not announced a reopening date for the attraction yet. In the meantime, the characters usually found inside the tent have been relocated to other areas in the Magic Kingdom. We recently caught up with Goofy, Minnie, Donald and Daisy at Storybook Circus.

