Photos: Bridge to Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Continues Construction

The walled off area has taken away major walking space for guests at the moment.

Work is continuing along the bridge from the Hub to Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom.

The bridge construction seems to be routine, with no announcement about the work, but the walls have taken up a majority of the path.

It also has accidentally hidden the line to meet Mirabel as the walls cover a large chunk of one of the meet and greet’s exterior walls.

Hopefully, the construction finishes quickly so guests will be able to have full access to the bridge for max efficiency and to reduce bottlenecks in the area.

More Walt Disney World News: