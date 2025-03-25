Photos: New Art Kiosk Arrives at Polynesian Resort

What a great way to bring a piece of your vacation home with you.
The Polynesian Resort at Walt Disney World has introduced a new art kiosk located in the BouTiki gift shop inside the Great Ceremonial House.

  • This interactive addition offers guests the opportunity to purchase beautiful artwork that captures the resort's atmosphere and cultural spirit for their own home.
  • The kiosk highlights the Polynesian Art Collection, showcasing 13 unique pieces inspired by the vibrant murals of the new Island Tower.
  • This collection embodies the Polynesian aesthetic, making it essential for resort guests, Disney fans, and art lovers.

  • At the art kiosk, guests can customize their purchases through an interactive interface that allows users to choose their preferred artwork and decide on either paper or canvas.
  • Select from three available sizes: small, medium, or large, with the specific dimensions varying based on the print.
  • Additionally, you have the option to enhance the presentation with custom framing, although it is important to be aware that both frames and larger sizes may raise the total cost.

