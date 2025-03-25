Photos: New Art Kiosk Arrives at Polynesian Resort
What a great way to bring a piece of your vacation home with you.
The Polynesian Resort at Walt Disney World has introduced a new art kiosk located in the BouTiki gift shop inside the Great Ceremonial House.
What’s Happening:
- The Polynesian Resort at Walt Disney World has unveiled a new art kiosk situated in the BouTiki gift shop within the Great Ceremonial House.
- This interactive addition offers guests the opportunity to purchase beautiful artwork that captures the resort's atmosphere and cultural spirit for their own home.
- The kiosk highlights the Polynesian Art Collection, showcasing 13 unique pieces inspired by the vibrant murals of the new Island Tower.
- This collection embodies the Polynesian aesthetic, making it essential for resort guests, Disney fans, and art lovers.
- At the art kiosk, guests can customize their purchases through an interactive interface that allows users to choose their preferred artwork and decide on either paper or canvas.
- Select from three available sizes: small, medium, or large, with the specific dimensions varying based on the print.
- Additionally, you have the option to enhance the presentation with custom framing, although it is important to be aware that both frames and larger sizes may raise the total cost.
More On the Walt Disney World Resort:
